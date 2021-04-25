iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $266.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.60. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

