iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after buying an additional 215,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 536,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

