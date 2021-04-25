iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lowered by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $250.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.