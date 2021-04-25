iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $24,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

