iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,409,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

