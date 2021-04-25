iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

