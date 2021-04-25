iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 202.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

