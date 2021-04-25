iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $57.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.