iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.