iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common stock opened at C$18.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.18. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$16.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.08.

