iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Emerson Wealth Management LLC

Emerson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the period.

ICF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,056 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

