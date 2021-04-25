IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $235.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

