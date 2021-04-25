Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.18.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

