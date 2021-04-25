IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $798.39 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $798.39 million and approximately $353.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00085713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00674807 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.