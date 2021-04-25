Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $947.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

