Investors Buy Large Volume of FreightCar America Call Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical volume of 1,140 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

RAIL opened at $6.67 on Friday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.23.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

