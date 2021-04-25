Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

