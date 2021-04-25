Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $147.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

