Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $167.04 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $187.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.