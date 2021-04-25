Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Lifted by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

