Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.