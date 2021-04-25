Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.70 ($3.18) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.33 ($2.74).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

