Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

