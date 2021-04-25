Intersect Capital LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

