Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $120.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

