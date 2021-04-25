Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

