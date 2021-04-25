Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $113.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

