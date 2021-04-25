Intersect Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,710 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $50.48.
In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
