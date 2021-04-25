Intersect Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,710 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $50.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

