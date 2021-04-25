Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

