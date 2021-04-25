International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $56.78. 2,854,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,115. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

