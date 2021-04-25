International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $923.78 Million

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $923.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $832.92 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $940.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,776,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 389,709 shares during the period.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

