International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 196.74 ($2.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.