International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

STKL stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.31 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

