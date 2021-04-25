International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

