International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.