International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 1,120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

