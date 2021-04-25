International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STPK. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of Star Peak Energy Transition stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

