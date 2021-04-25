International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,967,000 after buying an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,444,000 after buying an additional 429,371 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 474.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 216,074 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.89 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

