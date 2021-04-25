Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

