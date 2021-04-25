Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$10.22 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

