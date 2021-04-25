Intelligent Trading Foundation Reaches Market Cap of $24,548.23 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $24,548.23 and approximately $37,836.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars.

