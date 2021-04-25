Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.