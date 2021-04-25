Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

