Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $217,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.17 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

