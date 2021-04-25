Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Sells $6,754,018.80 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00.

Shares of THC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.