Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Sells $6,754,018.80 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00.
Shares of THC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
