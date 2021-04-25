Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $1,117,860.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25.

SUMO opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

