Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Major Shareholder Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,032,410.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36.

Sprout Social stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

