Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,710,544.21.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

TSE:REAL traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$16.75. 328,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

