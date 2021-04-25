Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells 1,423 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $24,532.52.

Elizabeth Blanchard Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $24,304.84.

On Friday, March 5th, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $24,191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

