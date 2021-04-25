Insider Selling: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells $364,590.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

